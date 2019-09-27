Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Green Valley Investors Has Upped Its Holding by $15.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Ing Groep Nv Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Decreased by $13.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 58,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 9,461 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 68,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $228.13. About 727,434 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99 million, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 232,118 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 6.92 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

