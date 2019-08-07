Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Arrow Financial Boosted Position; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Barnett & Company Raised Its Stake by $343,800

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.42. About 777,760 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

