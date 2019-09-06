Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake Maintained by Charter Trust Company; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.03 Million

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.08M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 662,464 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLE) by 6,296 shares to 107,730 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 164,416 shares. 23,288 are held by Lpl Fincl Llc. Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,125 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% stake. Wisconsin-based Cap Innovations Ltd Liability has invested 1.98% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial holds 0.01% or 132 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 54,916 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Intact Mgmt Inc owns 13,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 3,315 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,160 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,335 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 18,905 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company accumulated 1,700 shares. 14,022 were reported by Capital Mngmt. 2.92 million were reported by State Street. Parkside Natl Bank Trust reported 9 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 10,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ajo LP has 116,398 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions reported 7 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 3,100 shares. Turtle Creek Asset holds 0.08% or 6,850 shares. Logan Management accumulated 10,335 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma invested in 0% or 3,151 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 8,167 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc reported 264 shares.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $117.35M for 16.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,400 shares to 63,214 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 387,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.