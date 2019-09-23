Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Putnam Investments Lifted Its Holding by $376,742; Cummins (Put) (CMI) Share Value Declined While Barclays Plc Cut Holding

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (Put) (CMI) by 88.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Cummins Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.63M shares traded or 173.48% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 1,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 698,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.13M, up from 696,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,154 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc by 520,000 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 197,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,318 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 0.75% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 57,907 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 58,100 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 13,897 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 477 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Davenport And Co Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 193,388 shares. Bridges Invest holds 3,632 shares. Seatown Pte owns 48,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.81% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 106,954 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 2,180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Company owns 13,906 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Chevy Chase Holding stated it has 187,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 1,264 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hartford Fincl Management reported 5,600 shares. 3,414 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 3,542 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1St Source State Bank invested in 0.12% or 8,538 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.19% or 264,811 shares. Laurion Lp has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Teachers Retirement reported 206,888 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc invested in 1,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 56,468 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ltd Co owns 10,193 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 1,415 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 91,376 shares to 91,576 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (Put) (NYSE:AZO) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

