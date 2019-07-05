Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Has Increased Its Position; Atika Capital Management Lifted Its New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $1.22 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $231.4. About 556,047 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 764,463 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 57,873 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP owns 19,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shine Advisory owns 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn Lp reported 0.34% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brave Asset Inc invested 0.2% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Cim Mangement reported 7,723 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 1.56 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Citigroup reported 8,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 1,921 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,867 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 84,219 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 9,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 398,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc holds 1.70M shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. also sold $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Uberâ€™s Stock Disappoints, Capping a Rocky Path to Its I.P.O. – The New York Times” published on May 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “A Closer Look At New York Times’ Valuation – Forbes” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Accelerated Subscriber Growth Justify A $30 Fair Value For New York Times’ Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 21,049 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 3,315 are owned by North Star Asset Management Inc. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,798 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd holds 0.3% or 10,221 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sei Invests holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 75,880 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 1,090 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Coho Prtn Limited has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 2,376 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Products And Chemicals: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products -3% after earnings miss, downside Q2 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.