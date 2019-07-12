Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Its Position by $10.08 Million as Shares Rose; As Zynga (ZNGA) Share Price Rose, Holder Contour Asset Management Raised Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 53,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.43 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, down from 7.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $227.76. About 741,310 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 15.88M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 1,563 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 219,624 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 282,111 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,976 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 188,386 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 27,217 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cap World stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Farmers Co holds 0.82% or 15,180 shares. Dodge Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 2.3% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Com owns 11,636 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 5,000 shares. Dana Investment holds 0.52% or 57,603 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 3.42% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 378,000 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 224,521 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $80.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 65,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; Announces Record Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Products -3% after earnings miss, downside Q2 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Dividend Stock To Retire On: Air Products And Chemicals – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products to Build, Own, and Operate Second ASU for Big River Steel in Arkansas – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $474.21 million for 26.61 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $727,513 activity. Shares for $178,035 were sold by Bromberg Matthew S on Tuesday, January 15.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 770,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,433 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA).