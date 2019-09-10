Air Products & Chems (APD) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Lifted Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 2.22 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chems Inc (APD) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 12,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 35,315 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 23,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.36. About 1.51 million shares traded or 52.89% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,268 shares. Country Trust Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Monarch Cap Mgmt reported 4,716 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 344 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Co has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has 33,543 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 26,279 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company stated it has 250,195 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 2.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.09% or 2,394 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,892 shares. 1,846 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Kames Capital Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,116 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.40M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 107 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Luminus Ltd Liability Corp owns 167,946 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Company stated it has 3,369 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2.30M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 4,844 shares. Strs Ohio reported 241,328 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 64,799 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 18,033 shares stake. Old Point And Services N A owns 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,150 shares. Moller Fincl Services invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fiera Capital stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 15,158 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL).