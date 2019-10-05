Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Monarch Capital Management Upped Holding by $453,130; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Position by $389,126

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 273,284 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64 million, up from 265,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 949,211 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 753,303 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honoring World Food Day by Feeding People in Need – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Share Price Down By 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties: A Critical Realization About The New Series K Preferred Issue – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K GigCapital, Inc. For: Oct 03 – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Independent Director of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), R. Martin, Just Bought 3.5% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 2,799 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 5,937 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 399 shares. 9,285 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Aull And Monroe Invest accumulated 0.15% or 5,357 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,416 shares. 3,755 were accumulated by Northeast Invest Management. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 528,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,449 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd has 0.27% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Capital holds 10.17 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 57,034 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gideon Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 9,464 shares to 7,906 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 31,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,214 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 107,134 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 10,252 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.88% or 304,730 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 2,495 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Invest Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 33,076 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lifeplan Finance Gp, Ohio-based fund reported 232 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 233,460 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Weybosset Management holds 0.12% or 900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Covington Inv Advsrs stated it has 14,867 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. 10 reported 8,378 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,533 shares.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Demonstrates Its Support of GAWDA and Commitment to the Gases and Welding Industry – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.