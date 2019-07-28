Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Charter Trust Company Upped Position; As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Shares Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Its Stake

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 309,646 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 65,104 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 9,199 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 142,713 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,694 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 12,840 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 75 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Vestor Lc has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 52,000 were reported by Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.05% or 13,212 shares. British Columbia holds 60,230 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 1,231 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,844 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $232.93 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.