Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Valuation Rose While Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted by $8.05 Million Its Position; As Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Assetmark Lowered Stake by $365,223

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $168.48. About 955,508 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 202.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 42,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 63,328 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $230.01. About 533,811 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares to 42,305 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co. (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.