Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Luminus Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Its Stake by $694,200

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 145,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.70 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 450,265 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of ACP – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Air Products And Chemicals, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08M for 26.94 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

