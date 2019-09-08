Air Products (APD) Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake by $729,600; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted by $1.20 Million Its Position

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital has 6.36M shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,035 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 121,163 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 8,936 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Com stated it has 31,244 shares. The Oregon-based Vision Cap has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ycg stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Inv Limited Liability reported 3,109 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 231,698 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Cohen Capital Management invested in 1.93% or 57,324 shares. Strategic Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,482 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chevy Chase Hldgs, Maryland-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,503 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Communications holds 393 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 155 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.23% or 100,500 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Lc accumulated 0.04% or 4,598 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 209 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 47,000 shares stake. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc has 0.22% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arcadia Inv Corp Mi stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 2,180 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.19% or 252,354 shares. Bollard Gru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,209 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 3.15 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

