Air Products (APD) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Raised Stake; Hanseatic Management Services Boosted Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by $367,293

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $223.47. About 820,173 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 895,488 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 1,300 shares. Seabridge Investment Lc reported 7,440 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 25,762 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Delta Capital Limited Liability Corp has 2.33% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Williams Jones & Associate Llc has 0.35% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 81,892 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 1.26 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 4.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 26,196 shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Com owns 0.19% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,113 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 1,050 shares. 6,107 were accumulated by National Bank. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,857 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 77,845 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct holds 1.91% or 60,947 shares.