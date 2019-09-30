Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) are two firms in the Chemicals – Major Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 223 2.23 219.64M 7.54 30.27 Univar Inc. 20 2.24 111.12M 0.37 59.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Univar Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Air Products and Chemicals Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is presently more affordable than Univar Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Univar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 98,409,426.95% 15.6% 8.8% Univar Inc. 549,826,818.41% 3.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta means Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Univar Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Univar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Univar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Univar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has a 2.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $226.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares and 92.66% of Univar Inc. shares. About 0.23% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Univar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 1.52% -0.24% 12.92% 39.21% 41.58% 42.62% Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69%

For the past year Air Products and Chemicals Inc. was more bullish than Univar Inc.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Univar Inc.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.