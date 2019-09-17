Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Reaches $221.29 After 9.00% Up Move; Xilinx (XLNX) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 294 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 297 sold and decreased stock positions in Xilinx Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 209.45 million shares, up from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Xilinx Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 18 to 8 for a decrease of 10. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 234 Increased: 208 New Position: 86.

The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.81% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $221.29. About 338,541 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $48.76B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $241.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:APD worth $4.39 billion more.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.89M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 760,722 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. for 539,708 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 611,073 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has 3.86% invested in the company for 72,432 shares. The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 3.81% in the stock. Main Street Research Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,462 shares.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.35 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 28.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.35% above currents $221.29 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 2,560 shares. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Palisade Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,870 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Communication has 93,838 shares. American Group Inc accumulated 82,828 shares. Legal & General Public Lc holds 1.29 million shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 12,979 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 1,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 3,474 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,293 shares. Pennsylvania reported 80,564 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 75,103 shares. Security Trust invested in 1.29% or 18,090 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.26% stake. 1.13 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. On Friday, July 26 Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54 million worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.16 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.76 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 28.63 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

