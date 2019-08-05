Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Forms $222.84 Double Top; Shorts at CV SCIENCES (CVSI) Raised By 0.69%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) formed double top with $236.21 target or 6.00% above today’s $222.84 share price. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has $49.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had an increase of 0.69% in short interest. CVSI’s SI was 2.35 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.69% from 2.33M shares previously. With 922,700 avg volume, 3 days are for CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s short sellers to cover CVSI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 407,132 shares traded. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CV Sciences, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol . The company has market cap of $399.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Pharmaceutical and Consumer Product. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes, markets, and sells plant CBD products under PlusCBD brand for a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Among 4 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $222 highest and $18200 lowest target. $218.40’s average target is -1.99% below currents $222.84 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $222 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets.