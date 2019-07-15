Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) EPS Estimated At $2.14; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Raised Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.14 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 9.74% from last quarter’s $1.95 EPS. APD’s profit would be $471.08 million giving it 26.54 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.92 EPS previously, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s analysts see 11.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.16. About 653,141 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 328.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd acquired 123,759 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)'s stock rose 8.73%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 161,437 shares with $4.56 million value, up from 37,678 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 915,567 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Knott David M has 3.63% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 322,708 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 300 shares. Cheyne Capital Mngmt (Uk) Llp stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.25 million shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 33,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Concourse Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 191,753 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt invested in 15,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 354 shares. Hillman Company holds 944,701 shares or 11.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Llc has 1.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Natl Asset Mngmt has 12,154 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 148,400 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Massachusetts Ma owns 4.15 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.01 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 29.6 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

