Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to pay $1.16 on Nov 11, 2019; Cincinnati Financial Has 1.07 Sentiment

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 200 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 187 decreased and sold stakes in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 102.33 million shares, up from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 157 Increased: 130 New Position: 70.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) is expected to pay $1.16 on Nov 11, 2019. (NYSE:APD) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $1.16 dividend. Air Products and Chemicals Inc’s current price of $222.28 translates into 0.52% yield. Air Products and Chemicals Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $222.28. About 846,449 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.67 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

United Fire Group Inc holds 11.77% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 318,214 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 3.32% invested in the company for 62,018 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 3.05% in the stock. First Financial Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 169,056 shares.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.17 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 264,815 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.98 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 28.76 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 1.90% above currents $222.28 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APD in report on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54 million.

