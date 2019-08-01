Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose While Private Trust Co Has Upped by $867,730 Its Holding; Longer Investments Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Trimmed by $917,696 as Stock Value Rose

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 14,046 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 9,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $228.78. About 481,016 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 3.79M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,521 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,532 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.