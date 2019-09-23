Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Holder Capital International Investors Lifted Stake by $45.82 Million; Bailard Position in Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Raised by $768,200

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 202,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 4.43M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00B, up from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,154 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 626,974 shares traded or 40.38% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.16% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 88,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 25,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 1,993 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 15,296 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank & has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 2,886 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 8,200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 8,399 shares. 86,553 are held by Morgan Stanley. Products Prtnrs Lc owns 64,339 shares. 15,722 are owned by Partner Investment Management Lp.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,677 shares to 80,485 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,549 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.58M shares to 94.75M shares, valued at $4.01B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.78M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 143 shares. State Street reported 0.18% stake. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Connecticut-based Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 5.68M shares. 4.33M are held by Franklin. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,200 shares. Ghp Invest Inc reported 0.45% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Howe Rusling Inc reported 0.01% stake. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Patten & Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

