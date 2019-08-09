Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Boosted Position; Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lifted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 1.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4410.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 91,370 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 4,650 were reported by Montag A & Associates Incorporated. Moreover, Kempen Mngmt Nv has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 175 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura Hldgs accumulated 8,073 shares. 15,524 are owned by Westpac. 42,729 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bailard reported 2,302 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru Com has invested 2.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati Insurance Co holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 442,032 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.91% or 33,543 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 923,950 shares to 835,945 shares, valued at $35.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 49,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,145 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,410 shares to 5,371 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.