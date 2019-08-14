Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Claar Advisors Upped Holding by $1.90 Million; Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Bamco Has Lifted Position by $11.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $227.8. About 45,227 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 347,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.96 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 227,104 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

