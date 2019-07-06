Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted by $679,440 Its Holding; Valley National Advisers Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $3.24 Million

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 8,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.