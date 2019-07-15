Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted by $1.24 Million Its Position; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position by $26.32 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79M, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $227.72. About 131,772 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 246.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 98,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06M, up from 40,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $309.2. About 418,934 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory holds 1.32% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 14,539 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 52,437 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.77% or 21,589 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 38 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smart Portfolios Limited Company stated it has 26 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 61,629 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 193,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Limited reported 4,513 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 0.96% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 79,703 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock. $34.32 million worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 241,544 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $131.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,871 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,300 are held by Dodge & Cox. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Copeland Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hartford Invest Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,054 were reported by Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd. Bessemer Secs Limited Com holds 3,950 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,071 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 2,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 411,907 shares stake. Burt Wealth holds 101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Financial Bank holds 2,025 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.44% or 4.30 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 49,634 shares. Smithfield reported 1,790 shares.