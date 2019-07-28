Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Claar Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Sound Shore Management Trimmed Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 973,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.47M, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In stated it has 33,576 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 434,821 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,288 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,366 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 164,416 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.09% or 26,257 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.15% or 849,911 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 52 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 219,624 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Winfield Associates accumulated 0.31% or 3,075 shares. 17,075 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 106,692 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $131.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT).