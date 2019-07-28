Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $3.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Upped Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39M, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,648 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.94 million, up from 805,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 10,700 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 1,155 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cape Ann Bank & Trust stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 11,532 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Veritable Lp invested in 12,816 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,923 were accumulated by Legacy Private Trust. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The California-based Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fund Mngmt reported 6,146 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lazard Asset Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,533 shares. Culbertson A N & stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,766 shares to 81,149 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 12,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,628 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Corp Com (NYSE:GM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs Lc stated it has 13,247 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas reported 3.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.33% or 148,725 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,567 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 113 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,640 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 7,223 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,100 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 447,120 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability Co owns 808,179 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth reported 4,632 shares. Accredited Investors Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,099 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id invested 1.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).