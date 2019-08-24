Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Has Boosted by Zacks Investment Management; Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.61 Million

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 11,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 246,199 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01 million, up from 234,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 5,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,896 shares to 641,764 shares, valued at $53.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,927 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 15,555 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Gp reported 613,454 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% or 20,516 shares. Jefferies Group Inc has 15,400 shares. Private Co Na reported 0.56% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 849,911 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,952 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc has 25,137 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 2,617 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,130 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). United Capital Fincl Advisers Llc holds 19,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Management Lc has 7,719 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,816 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 70,600 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 103,306 shares or 3.38% of the stock. The New York-based Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 18,730 are held by Richard Bernstein Ltd Co. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Llc holds 0.17% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Douglass Winthrop Ltd has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,005 were reported by Mckinley Capital Management Limited Co Delaware. Regions holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 13,263 shares. 4,527 were accumulated by Nomura. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 75,437 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $326.44 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14,303 shares to 34,019 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).