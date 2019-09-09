Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Logmein (LOGM) as Valuation Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39M, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 237,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 119,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 357,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 632,099 shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.40M for 15.90 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Taps 5G Opportunities With New DRAM for Smartphones – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors who received LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) shares in connection with acquisition of Citrix Systems’ subsidiary, GetGo. Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nutanix’s (NTNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares to 151,600 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $505.35 million for 23.62 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.