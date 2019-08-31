Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Upped by Water Island Capital Llc; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $718,998

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 6,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 43,736 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division owns 24,128 shares. Weiss Asset LP reported 1,130 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dana Inv Advisors invested in 0.52% or 57,603 shares. 4,097 are owned by Zeke Capital Limited Liability. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,816 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 307,104 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 0.18% stake. Hightower Advsr reported 201,239 shares stake. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 51,881 shares. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 2,045 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company holds 27,162 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Svcs Incorporated holds 2.37% or 77,997 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 292,311 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 2,255 were reported by Coldstream Mgmt.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.