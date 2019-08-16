Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $15.27 Million; Principal Financial Group Has Decreased Holding in Harsco (HSC) by $504,240 as Share Value Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 25,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 670,440 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 695,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 1.24M shares traded or 64.52% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 337.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 104,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $228.78. About 457,820 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72 were accumulated by Bessemer. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 300 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Strs Ohio stated it has 6,400 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Us has invested 0.29% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.07 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 15,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Lapides Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 49,200 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). D E Shaw Co invested in 0.01% or 458,292 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Menta Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 34,244 shares to 42,702 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 427,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Fossil Group, The Stars Group, and Harsco Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Harsco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HSC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Shifting From Turnaround To Transformation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,430 activity.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.