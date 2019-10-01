Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Increased by Shell Asset Management Co; Perigon Wealth Management Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Trimmed by $332,750

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339,000, down from 6,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 2.21M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for About $1.6B; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 9,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 44,157 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 35,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $221.86. About 599,476 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44M worth of stock or 210,000 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,076 shares to 3,047 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.