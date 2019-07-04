Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $450,870 as Market Valuation Rose; Pecaut & Company Cut Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position by $345,600 as Stock Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 298,448 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $231.4. About 556,047 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $552,292 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,395 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 63,557 were reported by Paragon Management Limited Com. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 1,736 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 1,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 6,449 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 51,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc holds 7,561 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 76,374 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 963,604 shares. 9,400 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,727 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,359 shares. Missouri-based Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 406,016 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 71,542 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

