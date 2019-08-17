Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Confluence Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding; Patriot Transportation (JWN) Valuation Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Patriot Transportation (JWN) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 140,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 131,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 272,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Patriot Transportation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.69 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73 million for 7.91 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 23,554 shares to 82,454 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 339,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Department store saga gets worse – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Dissect Reports Of Nordstrom Family’s Play For Majority Stake In Retailer – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Rebound After Dramatic Stock Rout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

