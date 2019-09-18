Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Upped Position; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Value Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.41 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 91,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 200,235 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 22,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 169,492 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 58,992 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $215.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners declares $0.5025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the pricing of $700 million of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.37 million for 20.88 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NEP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 3.54% less from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson LP owns 474,722 shares. Tortoise Advsrs has 3,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 104,400 shares. Hilton Mgmt has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Boston Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 49,247 shares. Hightower Lc reported 59,019 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 2.7% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 1.45 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 375,994 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd reported 3.32 million shares. 10,000 are held by Asset Management One Ltd. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 15,971 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 128,552 shares. Rockland accumulated 1,508 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,923 shares. Fil has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & holds 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,117 shares. 83,999 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Montag Caldwell Lc has invested 2.82% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0.19% or 1,801 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 32,990 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com reported 1,975 shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 33,264 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,057 shares.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares to 49,219 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,068 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).