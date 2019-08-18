Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose While Claar Advisors Raised Its Holding; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake Held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,527 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Communications holds 19,450 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc accumulated 11,051 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.93% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 29,752 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 104,737 shares stake. Security National Trust Commerce reported 4,000 shares. Alps Advsr has 6.27% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14.61M shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% or 52,626 shares in its portfolio. Regis Management Com Ltd Com holds 6,627 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Llc holds 142,515 shares. Fairview Capital Llc reported 1.52% stake. Leuthold Gp Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,947 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 19,240 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.