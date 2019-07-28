Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose While Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Holding by $450,870; Kemet (KEM) Position Held by Apis Capital Advisors Llc

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 824,282 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15M shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 30,000 shares to 123,500 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KEMET Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Publishes First Corporate Sustainability Report NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET Announces Retirement and Transition Plan of CFO – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Should Rebounce – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $458,680 was sold by Meeks Charles C. JR. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 was made by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 34,055 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 1.66M are held by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 665,866 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 148,597 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 221 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 73,143 shares. Pnc Financial Services holds 5,502 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 36,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 60,507 were reported by Jane Street Ltd Liability. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Affinity Inv Advisors Limited has 21,186 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 12,600 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,313 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.22M shares. 77,997 are held by Md Sass Invsts Svcs. Foster Dykema Cabot Comm Ma holds 2,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northeast reported 14,457 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 23,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.75M shares. Capital Intll Ltd Ca holds 10,100 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Management Ca owns 1,996 shares. Benin Management reported 2,605 shares. 2,713 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Us National Bank De holds 0.05% or 95,911 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.