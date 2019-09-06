Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position Raised by Claar Advisors Llc; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Market Valuation Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 75,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.99M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 992,027 shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.08M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 2,178 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs reported 132 shares. Moreover, Wealthquest Corporation has 0.23% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,195 shares. 41,709 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 8,747 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.11% or 3,165 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.92 million shares. Nbt Bancshares N A New York invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 162,654 shares. Franklin invested in 4.30 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.18% or 9,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Ww Invsts has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2.55 million shares. 307,104 are owned by First Tru Limited Partnership. Fenimore Asset stated it has 418,397 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Company invested in 42,040 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 103,970 shares. 500 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com. Cacti Asset Management reported 5.23% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,922 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 26,110 shares stake. Sfmg Lc invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 94,547 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 429 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Strs Ohio invested in 0.05% or 153,497 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,627 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 12,190 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 142,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings.