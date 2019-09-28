Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake; Incline Global Management Has Boosted Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52 million, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18 million shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 448,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 14.94M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38B, down from 15.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will SS&C’s Recent Acquisitions Pay Off? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies Holdings Earnings Preview: 2 Concerns Ahead Of The Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.23% or 436,300 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.48% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ipg Investment Advisors Lc holds 0% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp owns 176,159 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 91,008 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 839 shares. Sei Invs holds 71,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 50 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited stated it has 13,019 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 312,846 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 1.36% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,039 shares to 155,669 shares, valued at $30.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 159,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kempen Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,699 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adage Ptnrs Gp accumulated 151,781 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Cipher Cap LP owns 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,000 shares. Haverford Serv Inc reported 26,494 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.81% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Boston Family Office Llc has 54,509 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns accumulated 251,847 shares. American Rech Mgmt Co owns 1,050 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Llc owns 159,038 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate has 916 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 928 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc has 0.86% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 17, 2019.