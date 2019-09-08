Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose While Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined While Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Boosted Its Stake

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 130.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 11,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 9,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 822,853 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 68,200 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $93.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings.