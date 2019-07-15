Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Position; Highland Capital Management Position In Nike Cl B (NKE) Was Upped

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,392 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 70,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $227.71. About 223,593 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,094 shares to 6,114 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,371 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 3.26% or 3.49M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 6,178 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 74,520 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 13,592 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 466,993 shares. The Kansas-based Advisory Serv has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 211,530 shares. Fagan has 2.98% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harding Loevner LP stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Swiss Bank holds 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4.25 million shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,757 shares. Peoples Finance Corporation stated it has 1,242 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 11,560 shares. Texas-based National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.20 million shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Inc owns 31,040 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 2.78M shares for 4.88% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 32,755 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 114,393 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 14,586 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Capital Limited Liability has 2.95% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 173,504 shares. Creative Planning holds 11,814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru reported 15,180 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 8,747 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 108,804 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.11% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio.