Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $378,324; Havens Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Finisar (FNSR)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 44,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 247,998 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 1.16 million shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 64,530 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.61 million, up from 62,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited invested 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 332,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 467,120 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 20,962 shares. Alpine Management holds 5.63M shares. 15,600 were reported by Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.05% or 7.48 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Ww Invsts holds 0% or 755,000 shares. Pentwater Limited Partnership owns 502,529 shares. Tig Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 3,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,011 shares to 37,136 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 8,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,849 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,559 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,286 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 76,820 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 698,550 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0.01% stake. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ashfield Prtn Limited Co owns 0.25% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,450 shares. Prudential Financial holds 280,596 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2.11M shares. Eastern Commercial Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,237 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.01% or 5,630 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa reported 5,841 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).