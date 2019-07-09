Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Claar Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.90 Million as Share Value Rose; Harvest Capital Strategies Upped Its Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 616,188 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.31. About 1.01M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.