Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position Lifted by Claar Advisors Llc; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Waters (WAT) Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors holds 1,942 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 98,040 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Co has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 4,064 shares. Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.93% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bristol John W & holds 2.67% or 509,719 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.65% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 52,922 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has 168,665 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 9,804 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 32,125 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 503,535 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40 are held by Csat Inv Advisory L P.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26M. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K WATERS CORP /DE/ For: Jul 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,270 shares. American Rech And Management invested in 41,905 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% or 950 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested in 0% or 182 shares. 953 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 33,300 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Inc invested in 7,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 111,648 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,620 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 4,436 shares stake. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs owns 949 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,682 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd invested in 7,573 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.