Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose While 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed by $559,170 Its Holding; Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 350,276 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.74M, down from 353,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 851,542 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 200,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 402,320 shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,146 shares to 187,332 shares, valued at $18.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,201 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 454,124 shares to 7.29M shares, valued at $653.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 210,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,828 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,678 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc owns 0.3% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,221 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 13,863 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,612 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest Corp has 3,195 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Swift Run Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,054 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,913 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tiedemann Limited Liability Company owns 4,598 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0.11% or 20,224 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 52,922 shares. 110,089 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 20,345 shares. Ameritas Prns has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.