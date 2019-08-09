Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Stake by $450,870 as Market Valuation Rose; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Cut Position by $7.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 15,916 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $701.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 107,150 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,517 shares. Raymond James Fin reported 22,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 24,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 10,086 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 962,105 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 38,797 shares. U S Global Investors reported 277,363 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 34,760 shares. Citigroup stated it has 50,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Agf Invests holds 0.02% or 462,707 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Inc reported 106,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.57 million for 26.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,303 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 18,000 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 207 shares. Cypress Capital Gru holds 0.52% or 13,366 shares. Moreover, Old National Commercial Bank In has 0.34% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Street Corp has 10.61M shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 1.91% stake. 16,800 are owned by Ameritas Inv Inc. Pennsylvania Co reported 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 5,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited reported 87,987 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 3.92M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 11,885 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Northeast Invest Mngmt accumulated 14,457 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 477 shares.