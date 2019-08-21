Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 318,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.54 million, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 428,782 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $228.06. About 132,953 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,795 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 1,863 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 5,646 shares stake. 181,545 were reported by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.08% or 23,982 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 908,057 shares stake. 125 are owned by City Holdg. Price T Rowe Md has 0.29% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Johnson Group Incorporated reported 1,127 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Perkins Coie Tru Co accumulated 10,485 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 129,365 shares. M&R Capital Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bartlett & Limited Company reported 491 shares stake.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81 million for 24.79 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

