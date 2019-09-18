Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose While 10-15 Associates Decreased Its Stake by $642,066; Donald Smith & Company Cut Citigroup (C) Position by $18.32 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 261,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 724,858 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.76M, down from 986,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 6.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,378 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $219.63. About 287,004 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 23.98 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares to 120,138 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendley & Com stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arcadia Management Corp Mi reported 25,225 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management reported 24,810 shares stake. First Personal Ser has 605 shares. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kames Public Limited Company owns 135,555 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Boston Limited Liability Com holds 1,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clark Mgmt Group has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,140 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.2% or 5,000 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,621 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,059 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 19,100 shares. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,647 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bronson Point Lc holds 5.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 90,000 shares. Guild Invest Mgmt reported 31,780 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Commerce Of America reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Dallas Secs invested in 0.53% or 8,640 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0.11% or 44,094 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,134 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,526 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 244,227 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability holds 133,295 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners invested in 0.11% or 4,712 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.32% or 587,468 shares. Barrett Asset Llc reported 895 shares.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 73,538 shares to 22.83M shares, valued at $218.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond S Shipping by 104,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica (NYSE:CLS).