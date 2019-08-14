Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Stake; Colonial Trust Advisors Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.25 Million

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.66. About 619,570 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 45,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 38,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $201.61. About 3.69 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt reported 607,723 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested in 23,506 shares. Westfield Cap Management Communications Limited Partnership invested in 1.01M shares or 1.48% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 2.29% or 39,585 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.22% or 287,984 shares. Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 3,007 shares. Johnson Financial Group invested in 0.13% or 7,569 shares. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas Cap National Bank Tx invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ent Svcs Corporation accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 143,047 were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Coldstream Capital Mgmt stated it has 21,188 shares. 1,178 were reported by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Renaissance Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 4.37% or 55,891 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 104,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd holds 0.12% or 2,601 shares in its portfolio. 2,130 are owned by Community Bank Na. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 33,289 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 56,002 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0.06% or 136,144 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated reported 12,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 829,297 shares. Omers Administration has invested 2.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 9,602 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 67,552 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cap Invsts reported 0.12% stake. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 10,485 shares. Clark Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 1,612 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 3,208 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.