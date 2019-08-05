Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose While Claar Advisors Has Boosted by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake Increased by Bank Of Italy

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.14M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Regions invested in 288,657 shares. Gam Ag has 5,646 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 246,199 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 24,040 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc reported 204,994 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gamco Et Al reported 19,048 shares stake. Alpha Windward Llc owns 1,628 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 145 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 5,333 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 17,075 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 56,002 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 3.92M shares. 87,933 were accumulated by Park Oh.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.