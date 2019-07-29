Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79M, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230.98. About 550,716 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 78,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 6.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

